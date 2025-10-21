Run Away: Netflix Sets Premiere Date & Releases Photos for Harlan Coben Thriller

Run Away is headed to Netflix. The streaming service released several first-look photos to announce the January premiere date for the series.

James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Ellie de Lange, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Ingrid Oliver, Finty Williams, Joe McGann and Amy Gledhill star in the series, which follows a man who finds his family’s life turned upside down after his daughter runs away.

Deadline shared the following about the plot of Run Away:

“The eight-part series follows Simon (Nesbitt), whose perfect life with a loving wife and kids fell apart his eldest daughter Paige ran away. He finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, but she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld.”

The Netflix series premieres on January 1st. More photos for the series are below.

