His & Hers: Netflix Unveils Photos and Premiere Date for Psychological Thriller Series

His & Hers has its premiere date. Netflix announced a January release date for the series, along with several first-look photos. Six episodes were produced for the series.

Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu star in the thriller from William Oldroyd, inspired by the Alice Feeney novel.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Today, Netflix announced that the upcoming limited series, HIS & HERS, will premiere globally on Thursday, January 8. From visionary filmmaker William Oldroyd, this six-episode, twisty psychological thriller is adapted from Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name and stars Tessa Thompson (who also executive produces) and Jon Bernthal. Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: HIS & HERS, which means someone is always lying.”

More photos from the series are below.

