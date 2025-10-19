Selling Sunset: Season Nine; Netflix Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Real Estate Docuseries

Selling Sunset is returning later this month with its ninth season, and viewers are getting their first look at all the drama ahead. Netflix has released a trailer for the real estate reality series.

Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Bonnet, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Alanna Gold, Nicole Young, and Sandra Vergara star in the series set in the city of Los Angeles.

Netflix shared the following about season nine:

“Selling Sunset is Back for An Explosive Season 9 on October 29th! Reunion Special Launches November 5! The O Group agents are back for an explosive season. New faces bring new feuds and as the pressure turns up in their personal and professional lives, some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality.”

The trailer for season nine is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season nine?