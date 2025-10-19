The Last Woodsmen: Season Two Trailer Unveiled for Logger Series on Discovery Channel

The Last Woodsmen has its return date set. Discovery Channel announced a premiere date for season two of the logger series with the release of a trailer. The series follows logger Jared Douglas as he works in the Pacific Northwest.

Discovery Channel shared the following about the series:

“Deep in the untamed wilderness of the Pacific Northwest, veteran logger Jared Douglas returns to put everything on the line in the new season of The Last Woodsmen premiering Friday, November 14 at 9PM ET/PT on Discovery. Risking life and limb to harvest the most prized and massive timber on Earth, Jared and his crew work at the edge of civilization, armed with only old-school axes, chainsaws, and pure grit. Despite the big paydays and breathtaking surroundings, logging remains one of the most dangerous professions known to man where one wrong move could mean paying the ultimate price. This season, the stakes have never been higher. Jared gambles his company, striking a risky agreement with a ruthless businessman on what could be the deal of a lifetime. But with new and unforgiving terrain, fierce competition, and challenging equipment setbacks, Jared faces a relentless battle to secure his place as the king of the woods. In the premiere, Jared finally breaks free of his old business partner and lands a do-or-die shot to buy a legendary, virgin timber claim. With just 10 days to raise $200,000, the crew must battle monster cedars along with an out-of-control fire that threatens not only their massive machinery, but also their lives.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Discovery Channel series? Will you watch season two?