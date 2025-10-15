Expedition Unknown, Expedition Files: Discovery Channel Series Return Next Month

Get ready for new episodes of Expedition Files and Expedition Unknown. Both series will return next month with Josh Gates taking viewers along on new investigations.

Discovery Channel shared the following about the return of both shows:

“World explorer Josh Gates is back with double the adventure and intrigue when all-new seasons of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN and EXPEDITION FILES premiere on Wednesday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Renowned for his thrilling, immersive investigations, Gates embarks on his most ambitious expeditions to date, cutting through myth and legend to unearth lost artifacts and historic treasures across the globe.

The Emmy-nominated EXPEDITION UNKNOWN kicks off at 9pm ET/PT with a groundbreaking two-part adventure inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid. With exclusive access to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, Gates unravels long-held conspiracy theories about how this marvel of engineering was truly built. Using first-of-its-kind 3D scans of a mysterious tunnel system, Gates executes a daring experiment to replicate the Pyramid’s construction, uncovering a labyrinth of secrets buried deep beneath the stone.

Throughout the extraordinary new season, Gates leads viewers on high-stakes and off-the-map investigations. He teams up with Gold Rush’s Parker Schnabel to chase a multi-million dollar treasure from an infamous stagecoach heist, scours the Oregon coast on a real-life Goonies quest on the 40th anniversary of the iconic film, plunges into the icy Baltic Sea searching for a lost Nazi submarine and braves crocodile-infested waters in Nicaragua to hunt down Cornelius Vanderbilt’s lost steamship.

“This season, I’m taking viewers on the kinds of adventures I dreamt about as a kid,” said Gates. “I never imagined I’d actually get to seek out the real Spanish treasure that inspired The Goonies or crawl through pitch-black tunnels under the Great Pyramid of Giza. I’m even hunting for a gold rush fortune with a Gold Rush star, Parker Schnabel. These are the kinds of stories that remind us the world is still full of wonder.”

The adventures continue at 10pm ET/PT with an all-new season of EXPEDITION FILES, where Gates embarks on a time-travelling quest, taking us into the past to solve history’s most enduring mysteries. Gates reveals fresh evidence and striking, new revelations that could rewrite history as we know it. In the season premiere, Gates examines an explosive new theory about the fate of vanished Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa. He also reveals the extraordinary artifact that may finally end the age-old hunt for the Holy Grail and sets sail to unravel a maritime mystery – the disappearance of German inventor Rudolph Diesel, the man whose engines changed the world.

Upcoming episodes will also examine a chilling new hypothesis behind the frenzied paranoia of the Salem Witch Trials, a high-tech analysis of the most legendary Bigfoot footage ever captured, a shocking new twist in Cleopatra’s untimely death, the confounding fate of Russia’s Amber Room – the so-called 8th Wonder of the World, and so much more.”