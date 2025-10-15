Miss Scarlet: Season Six Premiere Date and Photos Released for PBS’ Masterpiece Series

Miss Scarlet has its return date. The Masterpiece series will return to PBS in January, with episodes available early in December via the PBS app.

Kate Phillips, Tom Durant Pritchard, Ansu Kabia, Evan McCabe, Cathy Belton, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, Simon Ludders, and Tim Chipping star in Miss Scarlet, which follows Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) after she takes over her father’s detective agency.

PBS shared the following about the upcoming season:

“When we last saw Eliza Scarlet, her life seemed out of balance. A new Detective Inspector had taken charge at Scotland Yard; one with no intention of enlisting her services. But true to form, Eliza didn’t back down. Through grit and brilliance, she earned the DI’s respect. And Eliza’s maternal housekeeper decided to marry coroner Barnabus Potts as Season 5 wrapped—what will that mean for the household? Now as a new chapter begins, we wonder: Will Eliza continue to pour everything into the job, or will she attend to her personal life?”

The series returns on January 11th. More photos for season six are below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of Miss Scarlet?