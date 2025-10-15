Bachelor Mansion Takeover: HGTV Puts Bachelor Alums to Work on Renovation

Bachelor Mansion Takeover is headed to HGTV. The six-episode series will feature alumni from the various Bachelor shows returning to the mansion to give it a makeover. Jesse Palmer (above) will host the series with Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron judging the competition.

HGTV shared the following about the series:

“HGTV will bring 12 former Bachelor, Bachelorette, Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette contestants back to the mansion where it all began to give the famed property a dramatic makeover in the network’s newest design competition series Bachelor Mansion Takeover. The six-episode series, hosted by Jesse Palmer, will challenge fan-favorite franchise alumni with expert renovation skills – Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Jeremy Simon, Christopher Stallworth and Joan Vassos – to swap roses for paintbrushes and cocktail attire for overalls in weekly elimination challenges. In each episode, the series’ judges Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron will be joined by a guest judge to evaluate the transformed spaces including iconic and never-before-seen rooms. Ultimately, only one Bachelor alum will win bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize. Bachelor Mansion Takeover is slated to air in 2026. “When we learned the Bachelor Mansion needed a serious makeover, we knew only HGTV could give the iconic property a renovation worthy of the name,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We’re welcoming fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history to the HGTV family and can’t wait to see what they get up to in this first of its kind competition for the network.””

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new HGTV series?