Ms. Pat Settles It: Season Three; BET Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Court Series

by Regina Avalos,

Ms. Pat Settles TV Show on BET: canceled or renewed?

(BET)

Ms. Pat Settles It has its return date set. BET announced that the court series will return for its third season next month, accompanied by the release of a trailer.

The court series features comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams solving court cases. BET shared the following about the series:

“In the third season of Ms. Pat Settles It, the comedian and actress returns to the bench to preside over real-life court cases with her signature “real and raw” brand of humor. She calls upon a diverse cast of guests, including celebrity friends and fellow comedians, to serve as her jury and help decide the verdicts.”

The series returns on November 4th. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new season of this BET series?


