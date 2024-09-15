Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Eight Premiere Date and Trailer Released by BET

Tyler Perry’s Sistas has a premiere date for its eighth season set. BET announced an October return date for the popular drama by releasing a new poster and trailer. The series was renewed for season eight in April.

KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, Trinity Whiteside, Chris Warren, Joi Symone, Branden Wellington, and Stal Stowers star in the series, which follows a group of close-knit friends who deal with everything life throws at them together.

The ladies will have much to deal with when season eight starts. Season seven ended with a brutal stabbing, and the ladies and a few others will have many questions to answer when the season begins with an episode titled “Dead Man Walking” on October 16th.

The trailer and new poster for season eight of Sistas are below.

The wait is almost over and our emotions are high! What happened to Gary? We’re DYING to know! Our Sistas are back with more surprises and drama! Don’t miss a brand-new season of #SistasOnBET on WEDNESDAY, October 16th 9/8c ONLY on BET! pic.twitter.com/52xS3KlA0v — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) September 11, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this BET series? Do you plan to watch season eight next month?