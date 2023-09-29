The Golden Bachelor: Season Two — Has the Senior Dating Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on the ABC television network, The Golden Bachelor TV show is hosted by Jesse Palmer. After decades of Bachelor shows revolving around young love, this new incarnation focuses on the golden years. A hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter. They’re all looking for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. The first season revolves around 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restauranteur and widower from Hudson, Indiana.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Golden Bachelor averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Golden Bachelor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 29, 2023, The Golden Bachelor has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Golden Bachelor for season two? The Bachelor franchise has been very successful for ABC, and I think a senior version is a no-brainer. I have no doubt that it will be renewed, and perhaps a female version will follow. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Golden Bachelor cancellation or renewal news.



