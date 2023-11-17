Ghosts UK: Season One Ratings

Because production on CBS’ regular shows was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the network picked up the first two seasons of the British version of their popular Ghosts series. Will Ghosts UK be cancelled or renewed for season three on CBS? Stay tuned.

A British comedy series, the Ghosts UK TV series is the basis for the American version and stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Katy Wix, Jim Howick, and Yani Xander. The story takes place at a crumbling country mansion called Button House. It’s home to restless spirits who have died there over the centuries and not moved on. Each is a product of their time and they’re thrown together for eternity, resigned to squabble over mundane daily gripes. The ghost residents include naïve Georgian noblewoman Katherine ‘Kitty’ Higham (Adefope), romantic poet Thomas Angus Thorne (Baynton), disgraced Tory Julian Fawcett MP (Farnaby), Edwardian lady of the manor Lady Stephanie ‘Fanny’ Button (Howe-Douglas), youth group leader Patrick ‘Pat’ Butcher (Howick), caveman Rogh (Rickard), Stuart era witch trial victim Mary Guppy (Wix), and The Captain (Willbond), a World War II Army officer. Their afterlives are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Smith-Bynoe), unexpectedly inherit the peaceful derelict house and plan to turn it into a bustling hotel.

