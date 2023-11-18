Ghosts UK: Season Two — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A British comedy series airing on the CBS television network, the Ghosts UK TV series is the basis for the American version and stars Charlotte Ritchie, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Katy Wix, Jim Howick, and Yani Xander. The story takes place at a crumbling country mansion called Button House. It’s home to restless spirits who have died there over the centuries and not moved on. Each is a product of their time and they’re thrown together for eternity, resigned to squabble over mundane daily gripes. The ghost residents include naïve Georgian noblewoman Katherine ‘Kitty’ Higham (Adefope), romantic poet Thomas Angus Thorne (Baynton), disgraced Tory Julian Fawcett MP (Farnaby), Edwardian lady of the manor Lady Stephanie ‘Fanny’ Button (Howe-Douglas), youth group leader Patrick ‘Pat’ Butcher (Howick), caveman Rogh (Rickard), Stuart era witch trial victim Mary Guppy (Wix), and The Captain (Willbond), a World War II Army officer. Their afterlives are thrown into turmoil when a young urban couple, Alison (Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Smith-Bynoe), unexpectedly inherit the peaceful derelict house and plan to turn it into a bustling hotel.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Ghosts UK averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.16 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Ghosts UK stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Ghosts UK has been picked up for a second season on CBS, which will debut on December 7, 2023. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Ghosts UK for season two? The American version of Ghosts has been very popular on CBS, and the network chose to air the UK version because of a lack of original scripted content due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Season two debuts in December. Now that the strikes are over, I think CBS will stick with its own shows and probably won’t air a third season of this import. For those who want to see more, the series is available on the Max streaming service and ends with its fifth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ghosts UK cancellation or renewal news.



