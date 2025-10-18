Marines: Netflix Previews Military Coming-of-Age Docuseries

Marines is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new coming-of-age docuseries, which will follow members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Pacific.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“MARINES is a coming-of-age docuseries following the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the US military’s “force in readiness” in the Pacific. With unparalleled access to the US Marine Corps, the series offers an inside look into the rigorous trainings and emotional moments of young Marines as they forge bonds while grappling with the complexities of life at sea.”

The four-episode docuseries will arrive on November 10th. Check out a trailer below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Netflix series next month?