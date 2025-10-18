County Rescue: Season Three Renewal Set for Great American Family Drama

County Rescue has been renewed. Great American Family has picked up the series for a third season, which will air across their various platforms in 2026.

Julia Reilly, Stacey Patino, Percy Bell, Tim Perez-Ross, Riley Hough, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, Kristin Wollett, and Brett Varvel star in the series, which follows a group of EMTs in training.

Great American Family shared the following about the series:

“Great American Media announced today the company has greenlit Season 3 of its popular Original Drama Series, “County Rescue.” The inspiring drama series will stream exclusively on Great American Pure Flix and return to air on Great American Family and GFam+ in 2026. The series features an ensemble cast led by Julia Reilly, Brett Varvel, and Tim Perez-Ross. “County Rescue” is a family drama about the unique challenges EMTs and paramedics face along their personal and professional journeys. The series follows a team of first responders who navigate the pressures of emergency response work while finding strength in faith, compassion, and community. Viewers have embraced the show’s heartfelt storytelling and uplifting portrayal of everyday heroes. “County Rescue’ exemplifies the heart and mission of Great American Media – telling stories that celebrate faith and family,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. “Audiences have deeply connected with these characters and their journeys, and we are thrilled to continue sharing their inspiring stories. Season three will deliver even more heartfelt moments that honor the everyday heroes who dedicate their lives to helping others,” Abbott concluded. Executive producer is Shawn Boskie (God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust, The Last Supper). Executive producer and showrunner is JD DeWitt (13 Days in Ferguson, Between the Lines). Producer is Brittany Yost (Redeeming Love, The Blind).”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

