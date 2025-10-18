Euphoria: Season Three; HBO Releases First Photo, Announces Cast Additions

Euphoria is inching closer to its return, and viewers are getting more information about the upcoming third and final season. According to Deadline, HBO has announced several cast additions for the series’ final season.

Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Natasha Lyonne, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas will join Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow in the HBO series.

The third season of Euphoria will arrive in Spring 2026, and it is said to be the end of the HBO series. HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, said in a previous statement, “We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end. I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative.”

The return date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of Euphoria on HBO next year?