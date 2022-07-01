Perry Mason: Season Two; Wallace Langham (CSI: Vegas) Joins HBO Series

Perry Mason is adding a CSI: Vegas vet to its cast. Per Deadline, Wallace Langham is joining the cast of the HBO reboot series for season two. Matthew Rhys stars as Mason in the series. Langham will play “a Los Angeles native and attorney for a very wealthy oil baroness. He works well under women and acts as a caretaker when necessary.”

More was also revealed about season two:

“Months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.”

Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O’Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, and Shea Whigham will also appear in season two of Perry Mason.

A premiere date for season two of the HBO series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Langham on Perry Mason?