Perry Mason: Season One Ratings

The original Perry Mason TV show ran for nine seasons (271 episodes) and 30 TV movies. It’s unclear if this newest Mason series on HBO will positively end after eight episodes or, if to could be renewed for a second season. Will the ratings be strong enough to persuade all involved to make additional episodes? Stay tuned.

A detective drama, the Perry Mason TV show is a prequel that provides a reimagined origin story for the legendary criminal defense lawyer. The show stars Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Juliet Rylance, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick. Before he became an attorney, Perry Mason (Rhys) was a low-rent private investigator who lived check-to-check in the 1930s. He’s haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffers the after-effects of a broken marriage. Mason is often employed by a struggling attorney named Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan (Lithgow) who serves as a mentor and father figure to Mason. Della Street (Rylance) is Jonathan’s secretary who’s both creative and driven legal. Paul Drake (Chalk) is a beat cop with a knack for detective work. Pete Strickland (Whigham) is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations. Meanwhile, Sister Alice McKeegan (Maslany) is the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God and preaches to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

