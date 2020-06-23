Vulture Watch

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Perry Mason TV show is a prequel that provides a reimagined origin story for the legendary criminal defense lawyer. The show stars Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, Chris Chalk, John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Juliet Rylance, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick. Before he became an attorney, Perry Mason (Rhys) was a low-rent private investigator who lived check-to-check in the 1930s. He’s haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffers the after-effects of a broken marriage. Mason is often employed by a struggling attorney named Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan (Lithgow) who serves as a mentor and father figure to Mason. Della Street (Rylance) is Jonathan’s secretary who’s both creative and driven legal. Paul Drake (Chalk) is a beat cop with a knack for detective work. Pete Strickland (Whigham) is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations. Meanwhile, Sister Alice McKeegan (Maslany) is the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God and preaches to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Perry Mason averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 884,000 viewers. Find out how Perry Mason stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 23, 2020, Perry Mason has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will HBO cancel or renew Perry Mason for season two? My sense is that this may be intended as a mini-series with a true ending but, I wouldn’t be surprised if the cast and crew returned for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Perry Mason cancellation or renewal news.



