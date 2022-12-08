Perry Mason: Season Two; HBO Sets Return Date for Matthew Rhys Drama Series (Watch)

Perry Mason finally has a return date! HBO announced the return of the drama with the release of a trailer. Starring Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham, the series is a remake of the classic series. New episodes arrive in March.

HBO revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Season two of the HBO Original drama series PERRY MASON debuts MONDAY, MARCH 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Season 2 logline: Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.”

