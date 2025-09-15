Always, Lady London: Tubi Previews Docuseries Following Rapper

Always, Lady London is coming soon to Tubi. The new docuseries will follow Lady London as she prepares to release her debut album, “To Whom It May Concern.” Tubi released several first-look photos from the series.

The following was revealed about the docuseries:

“Tubi today announced its new original documentary series ALWAYS, LADY LONDON will premiere Friday, October 10th, alongside Lady London’s forthcoming debut album, TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN. Directed and executive produced by Erika Bryant (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), ALWAYS, LADY LONDON is a three-part documentary series greenlit under Tubi’s new content incubator, Stubios, a fan-fueled studio for aspiring content creators and their fans. ALWAYS, LADY LONDON takes fans inside the defining chapter of Lady London’s career: the making of her debut album, To Whom It May Concern. With a major-label release and worldwide tour on the line and while facing grief, doubt, and the relentless pressure to deliver – she is determined to prove she’s more than a viral moment. ALWAYS, LADY LONDON is produced by MACRO Television Studios. Bryant serves as director and executive producer. Jamila Hunter and Jean Shi from MACRO Television Studios, Yessica Garcia, Jeremy “J Dot” Jones and London are also executive producers on the three-part docuseries. Lady London today also shared a brand new single from TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN entitled “Won’t Let You Down” from High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. “Won’t Let You Down” represents yet another side of Lady London. She dials back the intensity of her signature flow and lets her heart do the talking on this one. Against a sparse production backdrop, she becomes reflective during the verses, only to make a promise on the chorus: “I won’t let you down, have faith in me.” She teamed up with her alma mater for the visual and shot it at Howard Theater in conjunction with YouTube and Walmart.

The photos and video for her single are below.

