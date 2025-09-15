Presumed Innocent: Season Two; Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) to Star in Apple TV+ Series

Presumed Innocent has found its leading male. Matthew Rhys, best known from The Americans and HBO’s Perry Mason, will star in the Apple TV+ series.

According to Deadline, he will play the prosecutor on the case featured in the series and the husband of the defense attorney of the case. Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray inspires season two. Jack Reynor and Rachel Brosnahan also star in the series.

Season one of Presumed Innocent featured Jake Gyllenhaal and was based on the Scott Turow novel of the same name.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

