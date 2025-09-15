The Pitt: Season Two; Victor Rivas Rivers to Guest on HBO Max Series

The Pitt is returning in January with its second season, and viewers will see a guest starring appearance by Victor Rivas Rivers.

According to Deadline, he will play Trent Norris, PTMC’s Chief Executive Officer. Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the medical drama set in the emergency room of a hospital in Pittsburgh.

The following was revealed about season two of The Pitt:

“Deadline recently revealed that new Emmy nominee Hatosy will direct the ninth episode of Season 2, which takes place over the Fourth of July weekend. Wyle will also take on directing duties. The pair will work together more closely this season, as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Wyle) will count on Dr. Jack Abbot (Hatosy) and newly joined Dr. Al-Hashimi (Moafi) to help with attending duties. The show will also delve deeper into Abbot’s personal life, particularly his relationship with his deceased wife, whom he loved deeply. He continues to wear his wedding ring.”

The series returns to HBO Max on January 8th.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?