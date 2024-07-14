The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy: Max Original Series Will Also Air on HBO

Two more Max original series are switching to HBO. The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy, which will both air later this year, will now air on HBO and be released on Max. This news comes only a month after it was announced that Lanterns, Harry Potter, and Welcome to Derry will also be HBO originals when they premiere in 2025.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as the villainous Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot from The Batman feature film, which is set to arrive sometime in September. The fantasy crime drama series also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Theo Rossi, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

As for Dune: Prophecy (formerly titled Dune: The Sisterhood), it is set 10,000 years before the Dune films and novels, and it stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha. The premiere date for that series has not yet been announced.

Deadline said the following about these two series being moved to HBO:

It is part of a strategy to rebrand its highest profile titles into HBO Originals, giving them a linear airing on the premium cable network as well as a streaming bow. When the move was originally unveiled in June, the company said it was not sure whether The Penguin, which is set to premiere in September, and Dune: Prophecy would fall under the new branding but this has now been cleared up.

