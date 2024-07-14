Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Accused: Season Two; Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, and Danny Pino Join FOX Anthology Series

by Regina Avalos,

FOX TV shows: canceled or renewed?

Accused is returning to FOX this fall for its second season, and Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, and Danny Pino will appear in one of the episodes of the anthology series.

Per Deadline, the three will appear in an episode titled ‘April’s Story’ where a nurse commits a crime that changes the trajectory of her life. Schilling will play ‘April,’ Chambers will play ‘Tyler’ and Pino will play ‘Jake.’”

The FOX drama is an anthology series told using flashbacks from the defendant’s point of view. Accused debuted in January 2023 and was renewed for a second season in March 2023. It was supposed to air during the current 2023-24 TV season but was delayed due to last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon, and Michael Chiklis are also set to appear in season two of the FOX series.

Accused will return this fall and air on Tuesday nights, but a premiere date has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Do you remember this FOX series? Do you plan to watch season two of the Accused series?

Check out our FOX status sheet to track the network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.


s


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x