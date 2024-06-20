The Sex Lives of College Girls: Season Three; Recurring Actors Revealed for Max Comedy-Drama Series

The Sex Lives of College Girls has added four recurring members to its cast for season three. Devin Craig, Ruby Cruz, Michael Provost, and Roby Attal have joined the series from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. The series was renewed for a third season in December 2022.

The Max dramedy follows four college roommates in their first year at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picked up after their fall break, and season three will look ahead to who will room together during year two of college.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott star in the series. Rapp will still be seen in season three, but she is not labeled as a regular, per Deadline. Rebecca Wisocky, Nabeel Muscatwalla, and Michael Hsu Rosen have also joined the cast for season three.

Details for the roles the new additions will play were not revealed. The premiere date for season three of The Sex Lives of College Girls will be announced later.

EXCLUSIVE: Devin Craig, Ruby Cruz, Michael Provost and Roby Attal are heading to class in the upcoming third season of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble‘s The Sex Lives of College Girls All four will recur as students at Essex College https://t.co/CLYvWxpI5K — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 19, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Are you excited to see season three?