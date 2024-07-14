The Anonymous: USA Network Previews New Social Competition Series

Anonymous is coming to USA Network. The new social competition series will feature 12 competitors as they try to win a $100,000 cash prize. Set in both the real world and an underground anonymous world, the competition series will see the players deceive their counterparts and do all they can to take the money for themselves.

USA Network revealed more about the series in a press release.

USA Network is making dishonesty the best policy this summer when its new social competition series, “The Anonymous,” debuts on Monday, Aug. 19 with a three-episode premiere event starting at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will also air simultaneously across Bravo and SYFY on premiere night and repeat in primetime daily on USA throughout the week.

In the ultimate game of covert deception, 12 players will manipulate, mislead and do whatever it takes to secure up to $100,000.

“The Anonymous” is a strategic competition played in two worlds, the real world and anonymous mode. The Digital Anonymous Networking Interface, or “DANI” for short, has invited 12 players to live in her domain and work side-by-side to raise a prize fund of up to $100,000. Despite their close quarters, all players will have their own private underground hideouts, where each is completely anonymous and can say anything and everything behind the mask of a unique handle. In their hideouts, players can provide raw, unfiltered takes on their fellow contestants. They will scheme, connive and deceive to build influence and advance their game. The question is: Can they stay anonymous while doing so, or will the other players guess their identity?

Each week DANI conducts tests where all contestants must try and match players to their handles. The player who is best at staying anonymous becomes the one with the power to eliminate their competitors. In a game where every move is calculated and a single misstep can expose who you truly are, only one will take home the grand prize.

Among those straddling two realities are TV veterans, Xavier E. Prather and Nina Twine as well as Fyre Festival event producer, Andy King. The full list of contestants are:

Marcel Cunningham, 33 | Seattle, WA

Sydney Dorsey, 22 | Emmanuel County, GA

Dillian Frelow, 27 | Los Angeles, CA

Lilly Jenkins, 26 | Detroit, MI

Andy King, 62 | Charleston, SC

Robbi Jade Lew, 40 | Los Angeles, CA

Kacie B. Mize, 32 | Knoxville, TN

Xavier E. Prather, 29 | Milwaukee, WI

Christopher Shulstad, 28 | Charlotte, NC

Tyrenna Tolbert, 54 | Charles County, MD

Nina Twine, 26 | Fayetteville, NC

Jack Usher, 31 | Brooklyn, NY

“The Anonymous” is produced by Studio Lambert. Jack Burgess, Andy Cadman, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, Stephen Lambert and Stephen Yemoh will executive produce.