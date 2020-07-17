Briarpatch: Cancelled; No Season Two Renewal for USA Network Series

The fight for justice is over — at least, on one USA Network series. The creator of the Briarpatch TV show has revealed that his series has been cancelled by the cable channel and teased that he had great plans for a second season.

An anthology drama, the first season of Briarpatch stars Rosario Dawson as Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator who returns to her hometown of San Bonifacio, Texas after her younger sister Felicity is murdered in a car bombing. The cast also includes Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Kim Dickens, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner.

The first season of Briarpatch averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 487,000 viewers. Compared to other USA Network scripted series, Briarpatch was a middle-of-the-road performer. The show looked to be on shaky ground when, after two episodes, the cable channel shifted the Thursday night series from the 10:00 PM timeslot to the 11:00 PM timeslot, out of primetime.

Showrunner/creator Andy Greenwald broke the news of the cancellation on Twitter.

What do you think? Have you seen Briarpatch? Would you have watched season two of this USA Network series?