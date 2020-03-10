Briarpatch: Season One Ratings

Over the years, anthology TV series have had mixed success in the ratings. Some have run for years while others ended after a single season. Will USA Network’s Briarpatch be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The first season of the Briarpatch TV show stars Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Kim Dickens, Alan Cumming, and Ed Asner. The first season follows Allegra “Pick” Dill (Dawson), a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator who works for a young and ambitious Senator in Washington, DC. Allegra returns to her hometown of San Bonifacio, Texas after her younger sister Felicity is murdered in a car bombing. What begins as a search for her sister’s killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring Allegra’s corrupt hometown to its knees.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

