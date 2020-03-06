Menu

The Sinner: Season Four? Has the USA Network Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The Sinner TV show on USA Network: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(Peter Kramer/USA Network)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the The Sinner TV show on USA NetworkCan Ambrose solve this case? Has The Sinner TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on USA Network? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Sinner, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the USA Network cable channel, The Sinner stars Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Eddie Martinez. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. Jamie Burns (Bomer) is an expectant father who turns to Ambrose for his help. While investigating, Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into what turns out to be one of the most dangerous and disturbing cases of his career.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Sinner averages a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 676,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership. Find out how The Sinner stacks up against other USA Network TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 7, 2020, The Sinner has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will USA Network cancel or renew The Sinner for season four? The ratings dropped quite a bit in season two but it remained one of USA’s highest-rated shows. The numbers are down once again in season three but USA Network has few scripted shows left so I’m thinking The Sinner will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Sinner cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope The Sinner TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if USA Network cancelled this TV series, instead?



3
Ewymer
Reader
Ewymer

This is a very well written and acted show. I love the lead detective. I am hooked.

February 21, 2020 9:19 pm
February 21, 2020 9:19 pm
Ewymer
Reader
Ewymer

This is a good show. The head detective is awesome. I wish it was easier to understand them when they all talk. There is a lot of mumbling, and I have to turn the volume way up.

February 21, 2020 9:18 pm
February 21, 2020 9:18 pm
Dawn Jolly
Reader
Dawn Jolly

Would LOVE to have a season 4 of Sinner. Awesome show!!!

February 9, 2020 7:41 pm
February 9, 2020 7:41 pm
