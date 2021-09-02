The Sinner: Season Four; USA Network Sets Return for Bill Pullman Drama Series (Watch)

The Sinner is returning soon for its fourth season, and it will feature Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigating a new case in Northern Maine. Jessica Hecht, Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, Ronin Wong, and Michael Mosley also star in season four of the anthology drama.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the new season of the USA Network series:

“Still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island, and Ambrose’s life, upside down.”

The Sinner returns on October 13th. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Sinner to USA Network this fall?