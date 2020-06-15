The Sinner: Season Four; USA Network Series Renewed for 2021

Detective Harry Ambrose will return for another case. USA Network has renewed The Sinner TV series for a fourth season. The new episodes are expected to debut some time in 2021.

Season three of The Sinner stars Bill Pullman, Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, Jessica Hecht, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Eddie Martinez. The third season follows Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester in upstate New York. Jamie Burns (Bomer) is an expectant father who turns to Ambrose for his help. While investigating, Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into what turns out to be one of the most dangerous and disturbing cases of his career.

The third season of The Sinner averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 651,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 44% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership. Compared to the other USA Network TV shows, The Sinner was a middle-of-the-road performer.

Here’s the renewal announcement:

USA NETWORK RENEWS ‘THE SINNER’ FOR SEASON 4

Bill Pullman Set to Reprise Role; Jessica Biel Returns to Executive Produce Alongside Derek Simonds, Charlie Gogolak and Michelle Purple From UCP, Limited Series Expected to Premiere in 2021 NEW YORK, NY – June 15, 2020 – USA Network today announced a fourth season pickup of its acclaimed, Golden Globe®-nominated limited series, THE SINNER. Bill Pullman will return to reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose. At the helm, Derek Simonds will return as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak. From UCP, THE SINNER’s fourth installment is slated to return in 2021. “THE SINNER has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style,” said Chris McCumber, President, USA Network & SYFY. “In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.” THE SINNER’s debut season was the year’s #1 new cable series of 2017, and garnered multiple award nominations including an Emmy® nomination (for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Jessica Biel), two Golden Globe® nominations (for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Jessica Biel), and two Critics’ Choice® Award nominations (for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, and Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series). THE SINNER’s second season garnered a SAG nomination (for Male Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for Bill Pullman) and a Critics’ Choice® Award nomination (for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries for Carrie Coon). THE SINNER’s third season, starring Matt Bomer, ranks as USA’s #1 original series YTD in key demos and is the year’s USA’s #1 original series across all platforms among total viewers (3.032MM P2+)*. About USA Network

USA Network has been a #1 cable entertainment network for 14 years, and is home to the most compelling television properties in the industry. Serving a broad, passionate fanbase, USA’s diverse slate includes popular award-winning dramas, unfiltered family comedies, buzzy unscripted, weekly live WWE programming, and a portfolio of sought-after acquired series and movies. USA is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About UCP Universal Content Productions (UCP), a division of Universal Studio Group, is a premium content studio that operates with a curated indie sensibility while leveraging the power and scale of NBCUniversal. Advocates for creators with an eclectic point of view, the UCP team develops pioneering and award-winning scripted and documentary programming. The studio is responsible for critically acclaimed series “Battlestar Galactica,” “Mr. Robot,” “The Act,” “Monk,” “Homecoming,” “The Sinner,” “Suits,” “Dirty John,” “Umbrella Academy, “Psych” and more. UCP also creates premium unscripted docuseries such as the upcoming “Wilderness of Error,” while the studio’s podcast platform, UCP Audio, produces original scripted and unscripted podcasts such as “The Lost Kids.” *Source: NBCU TAMi, Average P2+ viewership 2020 to date across linear live, repeats, DVR, STB VOD, Digital and dMVPD

What do you think? Have you watched past seasons of The Sinner TV series? Will you be watching season three on USA Network in 2021?