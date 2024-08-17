The Pitt: Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), Jalen Thomas Brooks, and More Join Max Medical Drama

The Pitt has added nine more to the nine previously added to its cast with Noah Wyle (above) set to star and executive produce the medical drama.

Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta are joining the previously cast Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa.

Deadline reported that the character descriptions for the new additions are not being revealed at this time. R. Scott Gemmill is both the creator and showrunner for the new Max series.

The premiere date for The Pitt will be announced later.

