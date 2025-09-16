Matlock: Season Two; CBS Previews Return of Kathy Bates Drama Series

Matlock returns to CBS next month with its second season, and the network is giving viewers a look at what’s next on the drama series. A trailer for season two has been released.

Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis star in the CBS series, which follows “Matty” Matlock (Bates) after she decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm.

CBS shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates stars as Matty Matlock, a brilliant attorney who rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses clever tactics to win cases while hiding a hidden agenda. Matty works for Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a new partner, whose ex-husband Julian (Jason Ritter) is the son of the head of the firm. She works alongside the firm’s younger associates, Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis). MATLOCK Premieres on a two-night even starting Sunday, October 12 (after 60 Minutes) and continues on Thursday, October 16 (9:00PM-10PM, ET/PT) part of CBS Premiere Week and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand) for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).”

The trailer for season two is below.

