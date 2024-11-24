CBS Evening News: Norah O’Donnell Sets Date for Final Broadcast as Anchor

Norah O’Donnell has announced when she will vacate the CBS Evening News anchor chair. She took over the anchor desk for the nightly news program in July 2019.

O’Donnell announced her departure from the nightly news program in July, and she said the following in a memo to CBS News staff, according to Deadline:

“It’s time to do something different. This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events.”

Her last broadcast will air on January 24th. She plans to remain with CBS News as a senior correspondent, conducting high-profile sit-down interviews. Starting January 27th, John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will take over the anchor desk for the CBS Evening News.

What do you think? Do you watch the CBS Evening News? Are you disappointed by O’Donnell’s plan to exit from the anchor role?