Chef’s Table: Season Seven Preview; Netflix Series Introduces Five World-Class Chefs

Chef’s Table returns later this week for its seventh season, and Netflix is giving viewers a look at what is ahead. This time, the series introduces five world-class chefs to viewers throughout four episodes.

Netflix revealed the following about the chefs featured in season seven of the documentary series:

Nok Suntaranon (Philadelphia, PA)

Directed by Brian McGinn

After working for decades as a Thai airways flight attendant, Nok Suntaranon met a Wharton Business School professor and fell in love. Moving to Philadelphia after marriage, she spent ten years exploring her new home in the states and as a housewife. But her cooking bug, planted in her by her mom, was still embedded within her. She started cooking for friends and neighbors, giving her food away, and then, in success and with quite a bit of bravado, told some of Philly’s most successful restaurateurs she planned to open a restaurant and win a James Beard Award. Her husband told her it was a bad idea, and that she’d close within 6 months. That just made her more determined. And she succeeded, turning her restaurant Kalaya, named after her mom, into a phenomenon. Kwame Onwuachi (New York, NY)

Directed by Kevin Wilson Jr.

Kwame Onwuachi has overcome numerous obstacles to become a celebrated chef. Inspired by his Nigerian and Jamaican heritage, Onwuachi developed a passion for cooking early on, which led him to the Culinary Institute of America and positions at renowned restaurants like Eleven Madison Park and Per Se, where he was one of very few African-American cooks in the elite fine dining world. Despite setbacks, eventually becoming a leader in the movement to increase diversity in the kitchen. Ángel León (Spain)

Directed by Brian McGinn

Ángel León is known as the “Chef of the Sea.” At his Michelin 3-starred restaurant, Aponiente, in the arid south of Spain, León has changed the game. Besides the kitchen and his time on the water, León has also become a game changer in marine research, discovering a species of “sea rice” that he believes can be cultivated and used to solve world hunger. A different sort of Spanish food story, this is a love letter to the ocean, a cry to fish more sustainably, and an optimistic view of how uber-fine dining can be more fun, creative and less pretentious. Norma Listman & Saqib Keval (Mexico City, MX)

Directed by Danny O’Malley

Norma and Saqib, the chefs at Mexico City’s amazing Masala Y Maiz (a combination of their Indian-Ethiopian and Mexican heritages) cook by a new principle: pursuing and exploring the concept of mestizaje, the slow mingling of cultures through immigration, colonization, and migration. They are also warriors in the humane employee treatment universe, sharing ownership and profits with their goods and staff, and are fighting against the old-school restaurant model for long hours and low pay.

The series is also planning a special season for the tenth anniversary of Chef’s Table. Chef’s Table: Legends will arrive in 2025. The following was revealed about that season:

Looking ahead to 2025, Chef’s Table: Legends will pay tribute to the culinary legends who have shaped the modern world of food as we know it. This season, which coincides with the 10-year anniversary of the Chef’s Table franchise, will feature a lineup of legendary chefs whose influence has transcended borders (and mediums) and inspired generations of cooks and food lovers alike.

Season seven of Chef’s Table debuts on November 27th.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season seven when it debuts later this week?