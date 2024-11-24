The Traitors: Season Three; Peacock Previews Return of Alan Cumming-Hosted Competition

The Traitors returns in January for its third season, and Peacock has now released a trailer teasing what is ahead in the competition series. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the series has been renewed through season five.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see 21 contestants fight for the $250,000 cash prize. The contestants were announced earlier this month, and they are as follows:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Season three will consist of 11 episodes and a reunion special. Peacock revealed the following about the competition series:

Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The Traitors’ third season kicks off on January 9th. Check out a preview for season three below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Peacock series? Do you plan to tune in for season three in January?