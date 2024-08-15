The Traitors: Seasons Four and Five Renewal Set for Peacock Competition Series Hosted by Alan Cumming

The Traitors is not going anywhere anytime soon! Peacock has renewed the competition series for two additional seasons ahead of its season three premiere. Filming for season three has just been completed, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the series features reality stars and celebrities competing to raise a $250,000 prize. One group called “the faithful” will try to figure out who the traitors in the group working against them are.

Per Deadline, Cumming said the following about why he enjoys working on the Peacock series:

“I love being at the castle. I love everybody there. It’s such a fun thing to do. What was great the second time around is we’re back all in the swing of it a bit more. And everyone was a bit more confident because we’d done one already, and the show had been a success. And now we really kind of hit our stride.”

The premiere date for season three of The Traitors will be announced later.

