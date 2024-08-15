The Gentlemen: Season Two Renewal for Guy Ritchie Series on Netflix

The Gentlemen is returning for more. Netflix has renewed the series from Guy Ritchie for a second season. The eight-episode first season arrived on the streaming service in March. Netflix has ordered eight episodes for season two, and production is set to start next year.

Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings will return for season two, with additional casting announced later. The series follows Eddie Halstead (James) after he discovers that the land left to him by his father has become a part of Mickey Pearson’s marijuana-growing empire. It is inspired by Ritchie’s film of the same name.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it, with an unexpected ally found in the sophisticated yet ruthless Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario.) The series is set in the world of Miramax’s The Gentlemen film, with a whole new cast, combining Hollywood talent and British film and TV legends. The series offers depth into this criminal world and a new story to get stuck into.”

The premiere date for season two of The Gentlemen will be announced later.

