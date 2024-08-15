The Wranglers: The CW to Air Unscripted series About a Dude Ranch

The Wranglers is headed to The CW. The network plans to air the unscripted series following the staff of a dude ranch in Montana starting in October. Eight episodes are planned for the series.

“The CW Network today announced the new unscripted series THE WRANGLERS, which follows the personal and professional lives of young staff members working at the Circle Bar Dude Ranch in Montana, will premiere on Thursday, October 24 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). “THE WRANGLERS will rope viewers into this captivating real world set against the backdrop of Big Sky Country,” said Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network. “Fans love the drama of the bunkhouse on the scripted hit ‘Yellowstone,’ and now we’re bringing it to life in this series. Audiences will instantly fall in love with the hard-working and passionate cowboys and cowgirls that work the ranch as their stories of romance, friendship and conflict unfold.” THE WRANGLERS is an eight-part series set in the cowboy paradise of Montana’s Circle Bar Dude Ranch – owned by no-nonsense second-generation rancher Russell True – where guests escape their fast-paced lives and experience the real American West. The staff members of the dude ranch work tirelessly to cater to the needs of their demanding clients while also juggling their personal lives and the inherent drama that comes from living and working with a group of attractive and independent cowboys and cowgirls. The staff has a “work hard, play hard” mentality; these co-eds are responsible professionals by day but retreat back to their 20-something-year-old selves and lose all inhibitions by night. It’s a tricky balance as the wranglers navigate their personal and professional lives at this remote resort nestled in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. THE WRANGLERS is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for The CW. Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Amy Bonezzi, Becca Gullion and Dan Morando serve as executive producers. Nina Giannelli and Josh Wade serve as co-executive producers.”

