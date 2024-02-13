The Gentlemen: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Character Posters for Guy Ritchie Series

The Gentlemen has its premiere date, and viewers do not have long to wait for the series, which returns to the world first seen in the film of the same name by Guy Ritchie. The eight-episode series arrives on March 7th.

Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, Peter Serafinowicz, Ray Winstone and Guz Khan, the Netflix series adds a new set of characters to the world as it follows Eddie Halstead (James) after he discovers that the land left to him by his father has become a part of Mickey Pearson’s marijuana-growing empire.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Gentlemen, a new series from Guy Ritchie launches on March 7 only on Netflix

THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The series is set in the world of The Gentlemen film, with a whole new cast, combining Hollywood talent and British film and TV legends. The series offers depth into this criminal world and a new story to get stuck into.

THE GENTLEMEN stars:

THEO JAMES as EDDIE HORNIMAN “The Duke”

Eddie is the second son of the Duke of Halstead, and as such, never expected to inherit a thing. That’s why he created a life for himself, excelling at Sandhurst and achieving the rank of Captain in the British Army. But when his father suddenly dies, stipulating in the will that his title and the accompanying 15,000 acres of land will go to his second rather than firstborn son, Eddie’s life makes a fundamental pivot. It’s a role he never wanted, and perhaps believed wasn’t within him, but gradually Eddie will find himself increasingly comfortable in his father’s shoes. As Eddie contends with the unexpected criminal responsibilities which come with owning this English country estate, his character will be tested like never before.

KAYA SCODELARIO as SUSIE GLASS “The Boss”

Effortlessly stylish, sardonic, and inheriting her fair share of Bobby Glass’ steeliness, Susie oversees her father’s criminal organisation on his behalf. Susie is something of a chameleon, from inner-city boxing gyms to high-society galas, there are few places she can’t seamlessly fit in. Susie uses a combination of sophistication and sophistry to iron out the usual kinks which occur in the running of Bobby’s business, but when Eddie starts making problems for her early on, she finds her patience quickly wearing thin. Susie slowly begins to see the rationale for her father’s interest in this enterprising young man, as her and Eddie’s relationship and rapport develop across the series. However, when the Glass empire comes under increasing pressure, Susie is clear where her ultimate priorities lie.

DANIEL INGS as FREDDY HORNIMAN “The Liability”

Freddy always knew he was the heir to the Halstead estate, which is why he never succeeded at anything. His life to-date has been an inconsequential stream of parties, drug-taking and embarrassing business misadventures. He is the Anti-Midas, everything he touches turns to dust and debt. When he discovers that his inheritance has been passed over to his younger brother, a fissure erupts within Freddy which no amount of cocaine can fill. Freddy is bereft of purpose and leans even harder into his impulsiveness and reactivity. But when the criminal elements at Halstead begin to infiltrate the lives of the Hornimans, a creative spark begins to flicker within Freddy: this might just be the making of him.

VINNIE JONES as GEOFF SEACOMBE “The Gamekeeper”

Geoff is the gamekeeper of Halstead Manor. He knows every inch of the estate and cares deeply for the land, as well as the assortment creatures that roam upon it. Stoic, stolid and unswervingly loyal to the Hornimans, Geoff takes a certain pride in knowing his exact place within society’s structure and is ever respectful of the line between family and staff. There is a quiet sorrow to Geoff, owing to a secret he has kept for many years, nevertheless, as Eddie learns to deal with the illicit activity on the Halstead grounds, Geoff will make himself available as an ever-present rock to the new Duke. A repository of sage wisdom and sloe gin is always to be found within the gamekeeper’s cottage.

JOELY RICHARDSON as LADY SABRINA “The Matriarch”

Sabrina Horniman, Eddie’s mother, is the Dowager Duchess of Halstead. Upstanding and honest, she exudes a chilly maternal gentility. Though she may present as a part of the typical horse-riding country set, this is a front for a more salacious past, and a caustic sense of humour. Often the smartest person in the room, but with very little need to prove it, Sabrina becomes increasingly concerned for the danger Eddie encounters as he tangles with the particulars of the criminal world. Though we sense that there are parts of Sabrina’s life of which her family are not yet aware, Sabrina is resolute in supporting all her children with a discretion learnt from years by the side of their father.

GIANCARLO ESPOSITO as UNCLE STAN “The American”

An extravagantly wealthy American, Stanley Johnston A.K.A Uncle Stan, is not your archetypal dealer and distributor of methamphetamines. Uncle Stan is obsessed with the history, iconography, and architecture of the British aristocracy. He retains a manservant, socialises with a minor European royal, and practically lives in the most exclusive gentlemen’s club in London. Stan’s fascination with all things posh might go some way to explaining his tailored interest in the new Duke of Halstead, but there are those who suspect Stan’s attack may be two-pronged: with his true goal set on securing Bobby Glass’ substantial market share.”