The Traitors: Season Three of Peacock Competition Series Gets Premiere Date

Fans of The Traitors do not have long to wait for the return of the competition series. Peacock has announced the premiere date for season three, with the reveal of those participating in the competition series. The series returns in January and has already been renewed through season five.

Alan Cumming is returning to host the series for season three of the series, which follows the 21 competitors as they battle it out for a $250,000 cash prize. However, several traitors who want the money all to themselves are hidden among the competitors.

Those competing in season three are:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

(The Biggest Loser) Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race) Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

(Survivor) Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

(Selling Sunset) Ciara Miller (Summer House)

(Summer House) Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

(The Real Housewives of New Jersey) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

(Down to Earth with Zac Efron) Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

(The Bachelorette) Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

(British Royal) Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

(Professional Wrestler) Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

(Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island) Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

(Actor & Model) Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

(Vanderpump Rules) Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

(Survivor) Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

The Traitors returns on January 9th.

