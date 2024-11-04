Gen V: Season Two Casting Revealed as Prime Video Series Wraps Filming

Gen V is getting ready for its second season on Prime Video, and fans will see seven new faces on The Boys spin-off series. According to Deadline, Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy have been added to the cast, but details for their roles have not been revealed.

‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Adds 7 To Cast For Season 2 Of Prime Video Series https://t.co/XsJmJgLsSE — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 1, 2024

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi star in the series which follows the students attending a university run by Vought International.

CarterMatt has revealed that production on season two of Gen V has just wrapped, but it is unknown when the series will return. The series has a long post-production schedule that may mean the series will not return until summer 2025.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Are you excited to see season two?