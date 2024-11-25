Laid: Guest Cast and Trailer Released for Twisted Romantic Comedy Series on Peacock

Laid is coming to Peacock next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer and announced three more additions to show’s guest cast. Photos were released for the series last month.

Simu Liu, Kate Berlant, and Alexandra Shipp are joining the previously announced starring cast of Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez. Andre Hyland, David Denman, John Early, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, Chloe Fineman, Olivia Holt, and Finneas O’Connell also appear in the series.

Billed as a twisted romantic comedy series, the Laid TV show follows a young woman (Hsu) who discovers her past lovers are mysteriously dying one by one. After this begins, she and her best friend try to figure out what is happening and warn her former partners.

Eight episodes have been produced. The show is based on an Australian series of the same name, which ran for two seasons and 12 episodes in 2011 and 2012.

In a statement, the new show’s showrunners, executive producers, and writers Nahnnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna said:

“When we started to develop LAID, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy (swelling music! kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing!), but because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist. Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood. The premise of LAID — a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways — seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f*cked-up rom-com. Please enjoy as Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) searches for love, along with help from her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) who makes Ruby’s sex timeline so she can track down all of her exes — the guys, the girls, the one-night stands, the man she only remembers as ‘Green Day Shirt,’ John Early — to tell them… they’re going to die. It’s truly the love story for our times.”

The trailer for the new series is below.

