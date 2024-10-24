Laid: Peacock Releases Preview and Premiere Date for Twisted Romantic Comedy Series

Laid is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the romantic comedy series with the release of a trailer and first-look photos. Eight episodes were produced for the series.

Stephanie Hsu, Zosia Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez star in the comedy series, which follows a woman as she discovers her former lovers are dying in mysterious ways. She must go back through her sex timeline to figure out why. Andre Hyland, Olivia Holt, David Denman, Finneas O’Connell, Chloe Fineman, Ettore “Big E” Ewen, and John Early also appear in the series.

Creators Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna shared the following statement about the series:

“When we started to develop LAID, we were intrigued by the idea of bringing back the old-school, traditional romantic comedy (swelling music! kisses in the rain! Anne Hathaway or someone who is also appealing!), but because we were living in such a dark time (pandemic! industry strikes!), we felt it needed to have some kind of twist. Sure, it could be optimistic and heartwarming and make you believe in love again, but it should probably also have suspense and death and blood. The premise of LAID — a woman discovers all of her exes are dying in mysterious ways — seemed exactly what we were looking for: a f*cked-up rom-com. Please enjoy as Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) searches for love, along with help from her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) who makes Ruby’s sex timeline so she can track down all of her exes — the guys, the girls, the one-night stands, the man she only remembers as “Green Day Shirt,” John Early — to tell them… they’re going to die. It’s truly the love story for our times.”

Laid arrives on December 19th. More photos and a preview from the series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series when it arrives in December?