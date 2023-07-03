Tough As Nails: Season Five Viewer Votes

CBS is putting Tough As Nails to work this summer. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tough As Nails is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Tough As Nails here.

A CBS competition series, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by creator Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race). The series celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty, to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they can win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the start of the season, the players are split into two teams, Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and win big prizes. Competitors this season are Paul Hamilton (Maintenance supervisor), Carolina Paredes (Motorcycle builder), Dustin Bradford (Firefighter), Marcus Jones (CO2 technician), Jessica Hayes (Remodeling contractor), Kenji Ngo (Jack of all trades), Cheryl Lieteau (Carpenter), Ben Dempsey (Tile setter), Akeela Al-Hameed (Firefighter), Todd Anderson (Toolmaker), Yesi Reyes (Ironworker), and Carly Steiman (Electrician).





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the Tough As Nails TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Tough As Nails should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on CBS?