Tough As Nails: Season Five Ratings



For the first time, CBS is airing two cycles of Tough As Nails during the same broadcast season. Season four just finished airing in February, so is it too soon for another round of episodes? Could Tough As Nails be cancelled, or is it sure to be renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by creator Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race). The series celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty, to keep their country running. In the show, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they can win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. At the start of the season, the players are split into two teams, Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win big prizes. Competitors this season are Paul Hamilton (Maintenance supervisor), Carolina Paredes (Motorcycle builder), Dustin Bradford (Firefighter), Marcus Jones (CO2 technician), Jessica Hayes (Remodeling contractor), Kenji Ngo (Jack of all trades), Cheryl Lieteau (Carpenter), Ben Dempsey (Tile setter), Akeela Al-Hameed (Firefighter), Todd Anderson (Toolmaker), Yesi Reyes (Ironworker), and Carly Steiman (Electrician).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Tough As Nails on CBS averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Tough As Nails TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?