Tulsa King: Season Four; Paramount+ Series Gets Early Renewal with Terence Winter Returning as Head Writer

Tulsa King will return this weekend for its third season, but viewers do not have to worry about the future of this series. According to Deadline, Paramount+ has renewed the drama for a fourth season. The news was announced at the premiere event held for Tulsa King in New York City last night.

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Annabella Sciorra, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, which follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) as he runs the mafia’s interests in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The series could continue beyond season four. Stallone may soon sign a two-year deal. If that happens, a renewal through a sixth season is likely.

Season four will see the return of Terence Winter as head writer. He was the showrunner for season one of the series. He said, “We all got on the same page creatively.”

Tulsa King returns on September 21st.

