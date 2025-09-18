We Were Liars: Season Two Renewal Set for Mystery Thriller Series on Prime Video

We Were Liars will return for a second season. Prime Video has renewed the series inspired by the novel trilogy by E. Lockhart. The eight-episode first season premiered in June.

Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King, David Morse, Asher Ali, Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther MacGregor, and Joseph Zada star in the series, which follows the Sinclair family as they spend their summers on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

Today, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a second season of its hit mystery-thriller series, We Were Liars. Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars second season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In Season One, We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide. “We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans,” said Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie. “The fan response was truly special. There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.” “MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for Season Two, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well,” said E. Lockhart. “The season two renewal of We Were Liars is yet another testament to Julie and this cast and crew’s extraordinary talent,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “This series, which Julie and Carina crafted so beautifully from E. Lockhart’s beloved books, absolutely deserves a deeper dive. And we’re grateful to Amazon MGM for their collaboration and partnership.” “Delving deeper into the thrilling world of E. Lockhart’s novels with a second season of We Were Liars was a no-brainer,” said Laura Lancaster, Head of Co-Production and Ongoing Series, Amazon Studios MGM Studios. “Along with our talented cast, showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie did a marvelous job bringing the novels to life for our global Prime Video customers, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for Season Two.” The cast in Season One featured stars Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis; alongside Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair. We Were Liars Season One was written and executive produced by co-showrunners Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals). Also executive producing are Emily Cummins (The Endgame, Vampire Academy) for My So-Called Company, Brett Matthews (Legacies), Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries), and the novel’s author, E. Lockhart. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios are behind the project. The novel is published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

