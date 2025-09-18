TV We Love: CW Series Pays Tribute to Classics Like I Love Lucy, Dynasty, Cheers, & The Honeymooners

Get ready to go back in time and revisit eight television classics. The CW has ordered TV We Love, which will revisit I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, The Love Boat, The Honeymooners, Happy Days, Dynasty, Cheers, and Touched by an Angel.

The CW revealed the following about the series:

The CW today announced the premiere of TV We Love, a new multi-part docuseries debuting Monday, October 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on the network. The nostalgic series celebrates eight of America’s most iconic television shows and the indelible mark they left on popular culture. Kicking off with a deep dive into I Love Lucy – widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time – TV We Love revisits a lineup of beloved classics including The Brady Bunch, The Love Boat, The Honeymooners, Happy Days, Dynasty, Cheers, and Touched by An Angel.

Across eight episodes, cast members, creators, scholars and television insiders share rare stories, behind-the-scenes secrets, and surprising insights into the creativity and innovation that made these programs unforgettable. More than just entertainment, these series became cultural touchstones, uniting families and generations in front of the television screen.

Featured cast members include Keith Thibodeaux (I Love Lucy); Barry Williams, Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch) and Gary Cole (The Brady Bunch Movie); Fred Grandy and Ted Lange (The Love Boat); Don Most and Scott Baio (Happy Days); Al Corley, Jack Coleman and Pamela Sue Martin (Dynasty) and Roma Downey (Touched By An Angel). The special also features commentary from Variety Executive TV Editor Michael Schneider, entertainment writer, author and journalist Jim Colucci and super celebrity fans Bob Costas, Carrie Preston, Nicole Sullivan and Kate Flannery.

“We can’t wait to bring TV We Love to The CW and take viewers on a nostalgic trip back to the era of must-see television. The show celebrates the iconic television series that are some of the biggest hits of all time and gives a peek behind the scenes as cast members and insiders share the stories that make them so unforgettable,” commented Heather Olander, Head of Content at The CW Network.

CBS Studios presents a Bright North Studios production, an industry leader in premium true-story content, with global distribution handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Megan Harding, Shawn Efran, Morgan Hertzan, Azadeh de Leon, and Michael Bass serve as executive producers. Bright North Studios is backed by legendary media executive Jeff Zucker (CNN, NBCUniversal) and RedBird IMI who lends his insights throughout the series.

“TV We Love revisits the shows that we all loved and grew up on, sharing stories and insights from the casts and crews who made them so unforgettable. The show revisits so many iconic moments in television history, and for those of us that love and remember them, it is so much fun to watch,” says Zucker.

TV We Love Episode Highlights: