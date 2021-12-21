Dynasty: Season Five Ratings

The original Dynasty series was a highly-rated show for much of its nine-season run. The current incarnation on The CW has never been a hit but it’s been successful enough to stay on the air. Will Dynasty be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A primetime soap, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber, Eliza Bennett, and Grant Show. This reboot centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. Season five is all about legacy and what it means to leave something worthwhile behind. There’s no shortage of caviar and champagne, hair-pulling and pageantry, and a few new faces with old secrets ready to solidify their own dynasty.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

12/21 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season four of Dynasty on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 243,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Dynasty TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?